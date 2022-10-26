Salman Khan makes first public appearance after dengue fever: Details inside

Bollywood actor Salman Khan made his first public appearance on Tuesday after recovering from dengue fever for a week.

According to Indian Today, Salman Khan attended his brother-in-law Aayush's birthday party with his brother Sohail and Arbaaz Khan.

Media representatives asked Salman Khan about his health, and Dabangg Khan replied that "I am perfectly fine.”

Last week, a 56-year-old actor was diagnosed with dengue and has not been keeping well. However, Salman has taken a break from hosting India's Biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16.

The Filmmaker Karan Johar takes over Bigg Boss 16 in Salman Khan's absence.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The action-packed entertainment film is scheduled to release this Eid 2023.