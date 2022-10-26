 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian worried about kids amid Kanye West controversy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian is concerned for her kids amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kanye West over his insensitive comments about Jews.

The reality TV reportedly wants to make things “peaceful” for her children as Ye attracts severe criticism over his antisemitic remarks.

A source close to The Kardashians star told E! News that amid worldwide backlash that the rapper is getting, Kim has been “worried about the kids."

Another insider offered insight into the Skims founder's life as a mother, saying, "Kim is good at compartmentalizing and trying to keep things peaceful for the kids."

"They focus on the kids and what they are doing," the source added of the couple who share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim broke her silence on West hurtful comments about the Jews as she condemned his remarks on her Instagram story.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," penned Kim. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Earlier this month, West tweeted that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” sparking global controversy and got his social media accounts suspended.

Since then, several celebrities have called him out for the insensitive remarks including Jennifer Aniston, Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer, and more.

