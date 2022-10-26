 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

'Not the way to make movies': James Cameron on Marvel, DC films

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Not the way to make movies: James Cameron on Marvel, DC films
'Not the way to make movies': James Cameron on Marvel, DC films

James Cameron dissed Marvel and DC, saying, they "act like they're in college."

During an interview with The New York Times, the Avatar: The Way of Water filmmaker said, "When I look at these big, spectacular films — I'm looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn't matter how old the characters are, they all act like they're in college," Cameron said. "They have relationships, but they really don't. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don't experience it, and I think that's not the way to make movies."

Cameron is one of many dissing Marvel movies. Many critically-acclaimed filmmakers dissed superhero movies.

Martin Scorsese said the films were more like theme parks than cinema. At the same time, Francis Ford Coppola called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different."

Sicario director Denis Villeneuve has also given his opinion, saying the films are "nothing more than a 'cut and paste' of others," while adding that they have "turned us into zombies."

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers
Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?
Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Royal family relative appears in pizza ad, jokes he has ‘friends in high places’

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage

Kate Middleton reacts as she takes new patronage
Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Gerard Pique girlfriend reportedly thinks Shakira attacked her in new song

Selena Gomez discloses what drives her into ‘depression’ ahead of documentary release

Selena Gomez discloses what drives her into ‘depression’ ahead of documentary release

‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix

‘Shameful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running circles’ around Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles