 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has banned caffeine for Prince Harry ‘cold turkey’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly enforced a number of rules at home which have forced Prince Harry to go ‘cold turkey’.

An inside source offered these revelations in an interview with Express UK.

There, the insider broke down Prince Harry’s beverage preferences, as well as bans.

According to the source, the Duke already gave up alcohol while his wife was pregnant with Archie, and has since hunkered down to drinking mineral water over tea and coffee.

This new health kick even surprised the Royal Family before their big move.

The insider was quoted explaining to the outlet, “Considering he's been a pretty brutal drinker since he was a young teenager, it's quite an achievement.”

Since then Meghan has gone as far as to push him into exercise just by “showing him there's another way to live and he's become a huge fan.”

