Eva B gets featured at the Times Square billboard in NYC

Eva B recently featured in a game anthem 'Khel Dil Mein Hai' with Asim Azhar, Meesha Shafi and Abdullah Siddiqui

Pakistan’s new talent Eva B becomes the first Baloch artist to make her way to the NYC’s prestigious Times Square billboard.

Eva got recognition from the latest Coke Studio season where she performed in the song Kana Yaari with Abdul Wahab Bugti.

She has been inspired by some renowned rappers namely Eminem and Queen Latifah.

Eva B is currently over the moon as this is such an outstanding achievement for her and a proud moment for Pakistan as well.

Spotify took the news to their Instagram account and wrote: “Eva B is kind of magical, as the first Baloch artist to be featured at Times Square… Listen to her work along with that of other Pakistani female artists on the #EQUALPakistan.”

As soon as the news out, many Pakistani celebrities congratulated the singer. For instance, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wrote: ”Rockstar” whereas Meesha Shafi wrote: “Go Eva”.



Eva started her music career in 2014 and so far, she has collaborated with some prominent names of the music industry including Ali Gul Pir, Anas Baloch, and Momina Mustehsan.

Recently, she collaborated with Meesha Shafi, Asim Azhar and Abdullah Siddiqui for a motivational game anthem Khel Dil Mein Hai.