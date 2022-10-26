 
Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji celebrate Diwali together: See Picture

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' features Alia and Ranveer

The Diwali occasion reunite the three big names of the Bollywood industry ; Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Rani Mukerji together in one frame, the picture becomes a buzz on social media.

Producer Gauri Khan posted a picture on her Instagram where she could be seen sharing a frame with Karan and Rani. The trio posed for the camera looking all decent and elegant.

Karan Johar wore an ivory embroidered sherwani with a shawl, also embroidered, around his neck. Whereas, Gauri Khan wore a floral dress.

Rani Mukherji, on the other hand, opted for a traditional black and red shirt-gharara and completed her look with a matching tika and earrings.

See picture:

The picture went viral on internet. Many of the fans flooded the comment section with lovely messages. One of the fans wrote: “3 Khandan 1 sath (Johar’s, Khan’s and Chopra’s).

On the work front, Karan Johar just released Ayan Mukerji’s helmed film Brahmastra. He is gearing up for his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is currently doing a design show with different celebrities by the name Dream Homes.

