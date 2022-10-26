 
Hailey Bieber on competing with Kardashian-Jenner sisters: 'space for everybody'

Hailey Bieber has recently elaborated on comparisons of her Rhode skincare to that with Kim Kardashian’s SKKN and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin, saying, she won’t let “competition gets under her skin”.

“The thing about competition is that there's space for everybody and I really do believe that,” said Hailey at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference on Monday via E! News.

The supermodel went on to explain, “Those women are amazing and they're some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands, and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they've also really done the same for me.”

Justin Bieber’s wife also mentioned that she never tried to “compare her skincare product to others” and the reason she shared, “I care so much about the individuality of the brand”.

“I just think there's space for everybody to succeed and thrive,” added the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, Hailey also revealed that she looked up to celebrities like Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow for her business journey.

“They're people that have taken something where they were really passionate about the space or saw a white space they wanted to fill,” she remarked. 

