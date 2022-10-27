Kim Kardashian hides as she visits 'spiritual healer' amid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian is turning to a spiritual healer after calling out ex-husband Kanye West for his anti-semitic statements.

The 42-year-old star was spotted in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, as she went for a secret trip to the expert.

For her day out, Kim hid herself behind a black bag and kept her look natural with her signature platinum blonde hair.

Last week, Kim turned to her Instagram Stories to call out Ye for his hate speech.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted Monday. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

