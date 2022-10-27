 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
Web Desk

Princess Diana pal against 'terrible' death scene on The Crown: 'Biggest shock'

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Princess Diana's pal is calling out Netflix for painful portrayal of the 'exact moment' she died.

The former Princess of Wales astrologer, Debbie Frank, is upset with the insensitive tragedy being displayed in front of the world.

"It's obviously terrible for Diana's children to have to see that again. It's insensitive," she told the Mail.

"I feel Diana's death and the crash was the biggest shock our generation. It had such a huge impact across the national psyche.

“I guess the makers of The Crown feel they are entitled to show a re-enactment of scenes leading up to her death and that it has dramatic impact. But relatives would think otherwise."

Earlier, Diana's friend Simone Simmons told The Sun: "These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low."

"They are rewriting history as they go along and that’s what makes me very angry," she noted.

