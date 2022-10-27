 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
Selena Gomez tests positive for Covid 19 ahead of documentary release

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Selena Gomez contracted Covid 19 few days before her highly anticipated documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me release.

The Only Murders in the Building star revealed she had to cancel The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance after testing positive for the virus.

Taking to Instagram, the actor-singer said, “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting COVID but am resting and feeling ok.”

“A friendly reminder COVID is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all,” Gomez added.

While talking about her upcoming film, Gomez told Vanity Fair, "As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart I know now is this time."

"I hope that sharing my experience and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better,” she added.

The superstar’s documentary, directed by Alex Keshishian, is slated to be released on Apple TV+ on November 4th.

