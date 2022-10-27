Rihanna sets red carpet on fire with fiery look at ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere

Rihanna made a glamorous return to the red carpet as she attended the star-studded premiere event of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Diamonds singer walked the red carpet alongside her partner A$AP Rocky on Wednesday evening. The duo made first public appearance after welcoming baby boy in May this year.

At the glam event, Riri, 34, flaunted her gorgeous figure in a dazzling olive green Rick Owens dress, paired with long beige gloves.

The muted-tone dress with strapless neckline featured stunning blue detailing. She styled her hair in beachy waves and opted for minimal makeup look.

The singer finished off her glam look with matching pointed-toe heels. Rocky, on the other hand, complimented Rihanna’s look in a oversized jacket and pants of the same color, paired with black shirt.

Rihanna's appearance at the premiere comes one day after she announced her musical comeback with a new original song set to be the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther original soundtrack.

According to Variety, the Umbrella singer’s new song will be a tribute to the movie's late star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.