Will Smith clicks rare photo with The Lakers, talks about ‘togetherness, gratitude’

Will Smith is back in the spotlight after he visited the Los Angeles Lakers team on Wednesday. The actor also addressed the importance of ‘togetherness and the appreciation of gratitude’ at the event.

The King Richard actor visited the team as part of the Lakers' Genius Talks following his controversial Oscars slap in March.

Smith was presented with a No. 14 Lakers jersey and also posed for a rare photograph with the team. At the event, he discussed themes from his upcoming movie, Emancipation, including "strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge."

The Lakers team also thanked the Pursuit of Happyness actor on their official Instagram page. “Huge thank you to Will Smith, who joined the team to discuss strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge,” the caption read.

“All themes in his forthcoming masterpiece film, Emancipation.” In the picture, Smith could be seen smiling as he stood with the team and held up a yellow Lakers jersey with his last name stamped across the back in purple lettering.

Smith starrer Emancipation will stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.