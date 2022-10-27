 
Thursday Oct 27 2022
Harry's bombshell memoir will be 'unhelpful' to King Charles and Camilla

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir titled, Spare, is coming to bookstores in January 2023.

Following the announcement, royal experts have expressed their concerns that the upcoming book, which has been called ‘an emotionally powerful story of the Duke of Sussex’, will be a threat to King Charles’ reign.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the bombshell memoirs’ release would be ‘unhelpful' to the new monarch, 73, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, 75.

“It was never a good idea for Harry, fifth in line to the throne, a Counsellor of State and only 38, to write a memoir which by its nature would be highly controversial,” he told MailOnline.

“There have been reports that the memoir has been toned down given the sensitivities involved. When it is published, Harry may well do interviews. It is likely to be extensively serialized.”

He noted that all of this will almost certainly be “unhelpful to King Charles and Camilla, in the early months of his reign,” adding that, “It may well widen the rift between the royal family's and the Sussexes in the pivotal period leading to King Charles's coronation.”

Harry’s book was initially due to be released in late 2022. The book will be available in January 2023 and will be translated into 16 languages. 

