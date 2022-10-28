 
BTS' Jungkook creates history as solo artist in PCAs: Deets inside

BTS' Jungkook creates history as a solo artist in PCAs: Deets inside

BTS' Jungkook has made history as a solo artist in People Choice Awards for 2022.

On Thursday, the People Choice Awards revealed the nominee’s music videos and artists list.

BTS members successfully scored two nominations this year in PCAs. Jungkook is nominated for two categories of awards for his collaboration hit album Left and Right.

Junkook is nominated for 'The Music Video' of 2022 award and 'The collaboration song' of 2022.

With his achievement, Jungkook becomes the first solo artist in K-pop history most nominated for the People Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, BTS has also been nominated for the ‘Group of 2022' Award and The 'Music Video of 2022' for Yet to Come.

Left and Right is the first collaboration music video of BTS' Junkook with Charlie Puth, released on June 24, 2022.

People Choice Awards will arrive on December 6, 2022, and voting is open until November 9, 2022.

In addition, Jungkook is currently in Qatar for the promotion of the FIFA world cup 2022 promotions.

