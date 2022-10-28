Prince Harry using Diana’s death as smokescreen to ‘dodge’ memoir backlash

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to ‘throw’ King Charles under the bus to avoid the backlash of his memoir, all through Princess Diana’s clout.



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these insights.

He made the claims in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

In the new piece he began by admitting, “As ever, Harry is being highly strategic by using the grief over the death of his mother Princess Diana in a bid to shield him from criticism for what the consequences of the book will really be.”

“But what about the grief his father is currently experiencing after the passing of his own mother?”

“How cruel do you have to be to pile further stress on the man at such a difficult time as he tries to embrace his new role as king while also planning his coronation?”

“I can't be the only one who feels increasingly uncomfortable about the way Harry seems comfortable with the commoditisation of his grief over Diana,” he also added before concluding.