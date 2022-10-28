 
'Daredevil: Born Again': Everything we know so far

Charlie Cox is gearing to return with his popular character Matt Murdock in marvel's upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Studios is reportedly moving forward with a new Daredevil series that has been in talks for a few months. As reported by Collider, the production on the show will start in 2023. 

Daredevil: Born Again will be based on 18 episodes in total, and it will stream exclusively on Disney+, like all the other marvel content.

This show is scheduled for release in the Spring of 2024. As per the information available as of now, the confirmed cast for Daredevil: Born Again is pretty short that includes Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The show will be written by Matt Corman and Chris Ord. Despite being originated from Netflix's Daredevil, the upcoming series should be considered as a reboot.

The story line of the forthcoming show is still a secret but it can be predicted that some aspects of Matt Murdock's character may be revisited or even rewritten. 

"We potentially get to tell some of the stories over and over again. In the same way that they do in the comics you know every now and again, they stop back at the beginning of Murdock's journey as a little boy and they tell the whole origin story again. So maybe we'll get to do that. I don't know." as Charlie confirmed earlier.

