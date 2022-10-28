 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'trashes' his family again

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry ‘trashes’ his family again

Prince Harry is ‘playing the victim again’, outspoken journalist Piers Morgan said after the title and release date of the Duke of Sussex memoir was revealed.

Sharing the cover and title of the tell-all, the former Good Morning Britain presenter tweeted, “Playing the victim, again, as he trashes his family, again, from his California mansion.

“All while playing the big privacy & ‘humanitarian’ crusader,” he continued.

Harry will release a tell-all memoir in January, his publisher said Thursday, with the highly-anticipated account of life in the British monarchy and after he quit royal duties landing just four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The book by Harry -- who now lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle -- comes at a sensitive time.

There has been intense speculation that he could draw back the veil on palace life and offer damaging revelations, or pull his punches in the aftermath of Elizabeth´s death as Britain adjusts to its new head of state, King Charles III.

Titled "Spare," the memoir will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.

