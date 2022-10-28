 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘reclassified as a work of fiction’?

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir might just get fiction warning, in the same was as The Crown.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these insights.

He made the claims in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

In the new piece he began by admitting, “They are also conscious of the fact that to make the big bucks – Harry is believed to have received a £18.4million advance for this book alone – they have to offer juicy revelations.”

“If the tissue of lies Oprah interview is anything to go by, however, I personally would expect there to be demands for Spare to be reclassified as a work of fiction within days of its release.”

“By then, the damage will already have been done,” the writer also went on to add.

“It's going to be a very miserable Christmas for the Royal Family, who remain in the dark as to the book's contents, as the torturous wait for publication day on January 10 continues.”

Before concluding he also added how, “How tragic that Harry will stop at nothing for his version of the truth to be published, to hell with the consequences for his father, brother, the memory of his grandmother or even the future of the monarchy itself.”

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch
Prince Harry picks Meghan Markle’s photographer for ‘Spare’ cover shoot

Prince Harry picks Meghan Markle’s photographer for ‘Spare’ cover shoot

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?
King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines

King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines
Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row

Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row
Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’

Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’
Prince Harry’s explosive memoir contains ‘secret plan’

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir contains ‘secret plan’
Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West
King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton

King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton
Netflix '365 Days' star Michele Morrone slams Korean hotel for racism

Netflix '365 Days' star Michele Morrone slams Korean hotel for racism
Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?