Friday Oct 28 2022
King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines

King Charles has taken over the role of his younger son Prince Harry as head of the Royal Marines, the royal family confirmed on Friday.

King Charles has been announced as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines on the 358th anniversary of the corps.

Buckingham Palace announced on its Twitter handle, “Today as the @RoyalMarines celebrate their 358th birthday, The King has become their new Captain General.

“His Majesty trained and served alongside the Royal Marines during his Naval career.”

King Charles said in his message, “I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future. In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday.”

Earlier, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was holding the role after he was formally handed the title by the Queen in 2017.

He held the title until February 2020 when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior Royals.

