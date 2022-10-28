 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

File Footage

The real reason Prince Harry seems to have sprung for the name Spare, as part of his memoir title has finally been addressed by experts.

In light of this royal author and biographer Angela Levin feels the ‘cruel’ name decision really ‘reveals’ what Prince Harry thinks of himself.

According to a report by The Sun, “It tells you what he thinks about himself with some great deep shame that somehow he didn't feel he was better than that.”

“Diana did her absolute best that he wouldn't feel like that. She tried to tell him there were more options, more things would be open to him.”

“He's got freedom. But obviously that hasn't worked,” she also added. “I think it's cruel. That's the answer to should you trust him. Prince Charles loves Harry very, very much.”

“Prince William and Harry were very, very close. Harry told me that they have had this unique experiences that nobody else would have had.”

“One is losing their mother when they were very young. Then thousands of people were watching them and grieving when they had never met or even spoken to his mother. Those two things together made them very close.”

Before concluding, Ms Angela also added, “William looked after him a lot. He was a very nice older brother. Harry has not been very nice in recent years. I think [publishing a tell-all book while] knowing his family won't sue and they won't answer back... it's a one-way nastiness.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines

King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines
Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row

Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row
Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’

Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’
Prince Harry ‘reclassified as a work of fiction’?

Prince Harry ‘reclassified as a work of fiction’?
Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West
King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton

King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton
Netflix '365 Days' star Michele Morrone slams Korean hotel for racism

Netflix '365 Days' star Michele Morrone slams Korean hotel for racism
Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?
Piers Morgan says Prince Harry ‘trashes’ his family again

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry ‘trashes’ his family again
Prince Harry’s ‘Me Me Me-moir’ is a ‘publicity hoopla’ of the ‘Spare saga’

Prince Harry’s ‘Me Me Me-moir’ is a ‘publicity hoopla’ of the ‘Spare saga’
King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence

King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence