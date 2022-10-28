Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?

File Footage

The real reason Prince Harry seems to have sprung for the name Spare, as part of his memoir title has finally been addressed by experts.



In light of this royal author and biographer Angela Levin feels the ‘cruel’ name decision really ‘reveals’ what Prince Harry thinks of himself.

According to a report by The Sun, “It tells you what he thinks about himself with some great deep shame that somehow he didn't feel he was better than that.”

“Diana did her absolute best that he wouldn't feel like that. She tried to tell him there were more options, more things would be open to him.”

“He's got freedom. But obviously that hasn't worked,” she also added. “I think it's cruel. That's the answer to should you trust him. Prince Charles loves Harry very, very much.”

“Prince William and Harry were very, very close. Harry told me that they have had this unique experiences that nobody else would have had.”

“One is losing their mother when they were very young. Then thousands of people were watching them and grieving when they had never met or even spoken to his mother. Those two things together made them very close.”

Before concluding, Ms Angela also added, “William looked after him a lot. He was a very nice older brother. Harry has not been very nice in recent years. I think [publishing a tell-all book while] knowing his family won't sue and they won't answer back... it's a one-way nastiness.”