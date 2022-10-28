T20 World Cup: 'Ramiz Raja should step down'

KARACHI: Former cricketer Sikander Bakht chastised Pakistani team's management and the cricket board's chairman, Ramiz Raja after the Green Shirts lost to minnows Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup.



In an unforgettable upset in the mega event on Thursday, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by a run in a last-over thriller.

While sharing his thoughts on Pakistan's disappointing loss, the former Test cricketer demanded Raja's resignation.

"PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should resign immediately," said Bakht who sees no chance of Pakistan qualifying for the final four in the marquee event.

"Not only chairman, but head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousaf should also resign," maintained Bakht.

The analyst also questioned Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's rankings in T20Is.

"What should we do with the number one batter? I know Babar is a top batter but what's his contribution? Pakistan has nothing to do with your ranking until you win matches," the former cricketer said, who last played his international match in 1983.

Bakht also blamed wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan for Pakistan's Asia Cup final loss.

"We kept on saying that their approach is not up to the mark. They are playing for themselves, your middle-order is failing again and again but no one heard," said the cricket expert.

"Rizwan was to be blamed for our Asia Cup Final loss. They should have given chances to our middle-order batting," he said while taking a dig at Pakistan's top order, especially Babar and Rizwan.