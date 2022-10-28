Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' collects INR 17 crore in opening weekend

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's recently released film Thank God failed at the box office as the film collected INR 17 crore in the first three days of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film did not manage to live up to expectations and minted INR 17 crore in its opening weekend in theatres and the reviews coming from the film have mostly been negative.

The film slowed down after a decent start at the box office as it collected INR 8 crore on its first day in theatres while its collection for the third day was INR 4 crore.

The film clashed with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office which collected INR 33 crore in its opening weekend.

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on October 25.