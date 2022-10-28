 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 33 crore in opening weekend

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Akshay Kumars Ram Setu collects INR 33 crore in opening weekend
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 33 crore in opening weekend

Akshay Kumar's recently released film Ram Setu has had a decent start at the box office as the film collected INR 33 crore in the opening weekend of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film minted INR 33 crore in its first three days in theatres. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn's Thank God at the box office which collected INR 17 crore in its opening weekend. Ram Setu also had the second-best opening of the year after Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.

The film has slowed down a bit after a great opening day of INR 15 crore; however, the numbers of the film are still good.

The numbers of the film look promising and the makers will be hoping that the film continues at this pace for a few more days. Diwali release also helped Akshay Kumar's film to do good business at the box office.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' collects INR 17 crore in opening weekend

Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' collects INR 17 crore in opening weekend
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram make their relationship Insta official

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram make their relationship Insta official
Atif Aslam’s Moonrise will tug at your heart strings

Atif Aslam’s Moonrise will tug at your heart strings

Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' gets a new release date

Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' gets a new release date
Kartik Aaryan drops his character poster from upcoming film 'Freddy'

Kartik Aaryan drops his character poster from upcoming film 'Freddy'
Varun Dhawan talks about creating universe with 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan talks about creating universe with 'Bhediya'
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ surpasses two Bollywood mega movies overseas

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ surpasses two Bollywood mega movies overseas
Esmayeel Shroff dies at the age of 62

Esmayeel Shroff dies at the age of 62
Taapsee Pannu lashes out at paparazzi for clicking her pictures: See video

Taapsee Pannu lashes out at paparazzi for clicking her pictures: See video
Ram Charan's 'RRR' wins Saturn Award for Best International Film

Ram Charan's 'RRR' wins Saturn Award for Best International Film
Juhi Chawla calls Raveena Tandon 'girl with a big heart' in birthday wish

Juhi Chawla calls Raveena Tandon 'girl with a big heart' in birthday wish
Rakul Preet Singh talks about calls for ban on 'Thank God'

Rakul Preet Singh talks about calls for ban on 'Thank God'