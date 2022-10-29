 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Fans go crazy to catch a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan at film shoot

Kartik Aaryan welcomed by huge number of fans
Kartik Aryan has won millions of hearts through his acting skills and humility.

Earlier yesterday, his fans arrived in hundreds of numbers, and went crazy after getting a glimpse of the actor.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor arrived in the city of Ahmedabad for Shooting his movie Satyaprem ki Kattha, and left surprised while receiving so much love from fans

The actor shared the video of fans gathering to see him at Ahmedabad and captioned it as, “Apka Pyaar."

On the work front, Kartik has paired up with Kiara Advani once again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the on-screen couple received a lot of appreciation from the audience.
He is  playing the character of Freddy and revealed the poster look earlier today.  

Alaya F and Kartik will be collaborating for the first time together in this movie in the lead roles.



