 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has 'not revised' memoir 'at all' 'in light of Queen death'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Prince Harry has failed to tone down his memoir, even after Queen Elizabeth II death.

The Duke of Sussex has made no chances 'at all' to his explosive book and is preparing for war with the royals across the pond, says expert.

Expert Richard Palmer believes: "I think what has emerged is that, you know, there were reports that it had been radically rewritten in the light of the Queen's death.

"It's certainly been suggested by, you know, that I think, the publishers or people close to the publishers that he hasn't really been revised that much at all."

Mr Palmer, however, was 'surprised' the publishers let go of the "Christmas Market".

It could be "a really big market" for the book, adding that some extracts from the book "may appear" before January 10.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Consort Camilla returns to home post wellness trip in India

Queen Consort Camilla returns to home post wellness trip in India
Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix

Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi cosied up at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi cosied up at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub King Charles invitation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub King Charles invitation
Prince William ‘too busy’ to attend Qatar Football World Cup

Prince William ‘too busy’ to attend Qatar Football World Cup
Kate Middleton, Prince William rejected Sussex proposal to 'commercialise' charity

Kate Middleton, Prince William rejected Sussex proposal to 'commercialise' charity
Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87
Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
Kim Kardashian dashes Pete Davidson hopes of reconciliation

Kim Kardashian dashes Pete Davidson hopes of reconciliation

Taylor Swift rules UK chart records with ‘Midnights’ and ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift rules UK chart records with ‘Midnights’ and ‘Anti-Hero’

Watch Skylar Grey do a brilliant piano cover of Eminem’s Lose Yourself

Watch Skylar Grey do a brilliant piano cover of Eminem’s Lose Yourself