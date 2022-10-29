 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Taylor Swift rules UK chart records with ‘Midnights’ and ‘Anti-Hero’

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Taylor Swift has smashed several musical records with her 10th studio album, Midnights, released on 21st October.

The Red singer, 32, has topped the double chart spot after her album Midnights and its blockbuster hit single Anti-Hero both landed at number one.

Swift competed with the Arctic Monkeys to make it to the top spot on the UK albums chart and also broke a number of other records.

Swift’s Midnights has become the top-selling album of the year, overtaking Harry Styles’ hit Harry’s House, according to the Official Charts Company.

Midnights has also claimed the biggest first week of album sales since Adele’s 30 - released in November last year.

After crashing Spotify hours after its release, Midnights has taken the title of the most streamed album of the year in its opening week with 72.5 million streams across the seven days.

The album has become Swift’s highest-selling music in the UK, with more than 204,000 chart sales in seven days, more than doubling her previous record of 90,300, she achieved with her album 1989, released in 2014.

