Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staff ‘alarmed’ by ‘disastrous’ memoir

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare reportedly sparked concerns among his and Meghan Markle’s staff over ‘disastrous’ claims the book is set to make against the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex’s much-anticipated recently got a release date as the Penguin House publisher unveiled its cover, title and other details.

Daily Express correspondent Richard Palmer said everything “seemed to be going swimmingly" between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

"And then suddenly, you've got the prospect of this book coming out,” he added.

"Certainly some time ago, I was led to believe that there was some real concern in Harry and Meghan's camp, people working for them who had apparently seen the manuscript and were alarmed by it and thought that it would be disastrous for the couple,” Richard added.

"In short, I suppose the Royal Family are worried that the book will cast a shadow over the new reign, will reignite all of the controversies about allegations of racism, the allegations of bullying against Meghan,” he continued.