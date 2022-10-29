 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Prince Harry is being accused of his ‘brazen monetizing’ of grief

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for ‘monetizing’ on the grief of his father King Charles.

PR expert Amanda Platell issued these claims while addressing Prince Harry’s past attempts at “tearing apart any relationship he might have still had with his brother and father.”

“Instead of embracing his new family and life in California, he is still raking over the past, the eternal victim,” the expert accused Prince Harry of, in his piece for the Daily Mail.

Even though “Diana was Mummy to them both,” so “difference is that Harry is brazenly monetising his grief while William carries his silently and with dignity, like his dad, King Charles, and other members of his family.”

"Instead of embracing his new family and life in California, he is still raking over the past, the eternal victim." 

