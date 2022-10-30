By-elections to be held in NA-45 Kurram today

The ballot boxes. ECP

PESHAWAR: By-elections in NA-45 Kurram will be held today as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised the arrangements in this regard.

Polling will begin at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

There are 16 candidates, including PTI chief Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI), contesting the elections.

A tough competition is expected between Imran Khan and the PDM's candidate, Jamil Khan.



There are 198,618 registered voters — 111,349 men and 87,269 women — in the constituency, according to the spokesman of the Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The voters will cast their votes at 143 polling stations — 119 of them have been declared very sensitive and 24 others sensitive, according to the spokesman.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah said that security arrangements had been completed for by-elections in NA-45 and transportation of election material had been started.

He said that 2,100 policemen had been deputed on polling duty.

The DPO has called on political leaders and workers to abide by rules and cooperate with police to maintain peace during the election today.

Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan has directed the Commissioner Kohat division to make foolproof security arrangements for the NA-45 Kurram by-poll so that the voters could cast their votes without fear and risk.