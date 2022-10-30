 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Name of ghostwriter behind Prince Harry's book revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Name of ghostwriter behind Prince Harrys book revealed

Prince Harry has been making headlines since it was announced that his highly anticipated memoir will be released in January next year.

According to the publishers, the book titled "Spare' would be out on January 10, a day after the birthday of Kate Middleton.

Commenting on the announcement, British journalist Richard Eden said, Prince Harry may not have written his memoir (that honour goes to ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer) but at least he will have read it: he's recording the audio book, to be released on January 10.






More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry called leaker, accused of sharing information after Queen's death

Prince Harry called leaker, accused of sharing information after Queen's death

The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill

The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill

Lilibet, Archie to celebrate this Christmas with King Charles?

Lilibet, Archie to celebrate this Christmas with King Charles?
King Charles, William seem nervously awaiting Prince Harry's memoir

King Charles, William seem nervously awaiting Prince Harry's memoir
King Charles latest move saddens Princess Anne's fans

King Charles latest move saddens Princess Anne's fans
Florence Pugh opens up about her plans on releasing solo music album

Florence Pugh opens up about her plans on releasing solo music album
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni weighs in on ‘nepotism’ comments

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni weighs in on ‘nepotism’ comments
Michael Jackson’s son speaks up about his father’s ‘synergy’ with late Princess Diana

Michael Jackson’s son speaks up about his father’s ‘synergy’ with late Princess Diana
Queen Consort Camilla plane met with mid-air smash horror

Queen Consort Camilla plane met with mid-air smash horror

Katy Perry, fiance Orlando Bloom caught engaging in PDA in new snaps

Katy Perry, fiance Orlando Bloom caught engaging in PDA in new snaps
Charles lacks ‘excitement’ with upcoming ‘biggest’ world tour

Charles lacks ‘excitement’ with upcoming ‘biggest’ world tour
Prince William weighs in on ‘opportunity’ to bring together ‘young leaders’

Prince William weighs in on ‘opportunity’ to bring together ‘young leaders’