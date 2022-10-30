 
Sunday Oct 30 2022
Netflix movie 'Black Samurai' from director of 'John Wick': Find out the details

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Netflix has teamed up with John Wick director, Chad Stahelski for a live-action remake of Marc Olden’s Black Samurai books.

Black Samurai is going to be helmed by Chad Stahelski, who is famous for directing John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, and Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx.

According to What's on Netflix, the script for the movie is penned by Leigh Dana Jackson, who has written for Netflix before, in Raising Dion and Foundation.

Director Stahelski is also going to produce alongside Jason Spitz and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment and John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures.

Diane Crafford will be the executive producer along with Liza Fleissig and Andre Gaines.

There are total eight books in Marc Olden’s series, Black Samurai is likely to be based on the first book.

As of now, there is no confirmation of the cast. The movie is in the pre-production stage, hence no details have been revealed yet.

