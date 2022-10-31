Princess Charlotte leaves Kate Middleton embarrassed

Princess Charlotte apparently left her mother Kate Middleton embarrassed with her ‘bad behavior’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.



As per details, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the state funeral of their great-grandmother on September 19, where George appeared to pinch his sister.

In a video circulating on social media, Princess Charlotte yelped out in pain and swiftly turned around to stare at elder brother.

Queen Consort Camille was left annoyed at the bad manners by the siblings and is rumoured to have taken a harsher attitude.

She gave Princess of Wales Kate Middleton the harsh stare and told her to "take her [daughter]".

The Sun quoted a lip reader saying Camilla “scolded” Kate Middleton for Princess Charlotte’s behaviour at the Queen’s funeral, which left the Princess of Wales apparently embarrassed.