 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ creator has ‘affection’ for royal family amid controversy

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

file footage

Netflix’s The Crown has been making headlines ahead of the release of its upcoming season 5, and according to the show star Imelda Staunton, the controversy around the show hasn’t phased the creator Peter Morgan, who she says has ‘affection’ for the royal family.

Talking to Variety recently, 66-year-old Staunton shared that Peter Morgan has developed quite the liking for the royals, having created more than just The Crown based on them.

“Peter Morgan has obviously got a huge affection for this family having done the film The Queen, then The Audience, then The Crown,” Staunton said.

She went on to add, “I don’t think he would have bothered to keep going if he wasn’t quite emotionally, I think, involved with it.”

The comments come hot on the heels of intense backlash from royal enthusiasts calling for Netflix to halt the release of upcoming seasons of The Crown after the Queen’s death this September; many have also called for the show to have a disclaimer added to it saying that it’s a fictional account of the royal family.

Despite the criticism, the excitement for season 5 of The Crown remains high among fans and the show is set to hit Netflix on November 9. 

