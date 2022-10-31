 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk to verify his Twitter account

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk Twitter to verify his account
O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk Twitter to verify his account

O.J. Simpson has called on Elon Musk to verify his account on Twitter to differentiate his account from the fake on the platform, as per The Blast.

The former NFL player said, “Hey, Twitter world, it’s me, yours truly. Let me start off today by congratulating Elon Musk for taking over Twitter. Maybe I can get authenticated. Maybe I can get a blue check.” At the same time, he tagged the account that oversees Twitter’s verification policy.

The 75-year-old complained about several fake accounts of him on the platform, stating, “I’ve tried for years to get that blue check because there are so many fake O.J. Simpson accounts,” before adding,” There have been a bunch of them, and from time to time, people would say, ‘Why did you say this? ‘And I’d say, ‘I didn’t say it. That was one of those fake accounts.’”

“A lot of people probably deal with that, so maybe that will come to an end,” he added.

O.J. Simpson is famous for regular sports commentary on his Twitter account and has amassed a massive following of above 800,000 followers. However, his account still needs to be verified.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton forced to 'up her game' by Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton forced to 'up her game' by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’

Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’
Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots

Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots
Nicola Peltz confirms Brooklyn Beckham will appear in 'Lola James': Deets inside

Nicola Peltz confirms Brooklyn Beckham will appear in 'Lola James': Deets inside
Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’

Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’
Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?
Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute

Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute
Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'

Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'
Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’
The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life

The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life
‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims

‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims