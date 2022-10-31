 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 7.5 crore on Day 6

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Akshay Kumars Ram Setu collects INR 7.5 crore on Day 6
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 7.5 crore on Day 6

Akshay Kumar's recently released film Ram Setu has lost the pace it had in the start at the box office as the film collected INR 7.5 crore on the sixth day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film minted INR 7.5 crore on its sixth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 54 crore in six days. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn's Thank God at the box office which collected INR 26 crore in its run of six days in the theatres. Ram Setu also had the second-best opening of the year after Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. The film has slowed down a bit after a great opening day of INR 15 crore

The numbers of the film have fallen a bit and the makers will be hoping that the film picks some pace for a few more days. Diwali release also helped Akshay Kumar's film to do some business at the box office.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 4 crore on Day 6

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 4 crore on Day 6
Janhvi Kapoor says filming 'Mili' affected her mental health

Janhvi Kapoor says filming 'Mili' affected her mental health
Parineeti Chopra wants Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti to watch 'Hasee Toh Phasee'

Parineeti Chopra wants Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti to watch 'Hasee Toh Phasee'
Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Sherlyn Chopra's harassment allegations of Sajid Khan

Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Sherlyn Chopra's harassment allegations of Sajid Khan
Priyanka Chopra discusses new projects with Vishal Bhardwaj during her visit in India: Details

Priyanka Chopra discusses new projects with Vishal Bhardwaj during her visit in India: Details
Priyanka Chopra coming back to India after 3 years

Priyanka Chopra coming back to India after 3 years
Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' set to release in 2024

Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' set to release in 2024
Katrina Kaif recreates Harley Quinn this Halloween

Katrina Kaif recreates Harley Quinn this Halloween
Anushka Sharma’s strong reaction to Virat Kohli’s hotel room leaked video

Anushka Sharma’s strong reaction to Virat Kohli’s hotel room leaked video
Parineeti Chopra parts ways with 'Yash Raj Films'

Parineeti Chopra parts ways with 'Yash Raj Films'
Bollywood star kids shine at Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween party

Bollywood star kids shine at Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween party
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's 'Dulhania' franchise to get another sequel

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's 'Dulhania' franchise to get another sequel