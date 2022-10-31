 
Selena Gomez and her mother won't watch singer's upcoming documentary

Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey has recently shared that she and her daughter would not watch the singer’s forthcoming documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

“It's something that I feel, ‘cause I did a little interview in it, and I didn't really want to do a lot,” said the Only Murders in the Building actress’ mum.

Teefey explained, “It kind of just put me in a head-space that you just don't want to revisit after you've grown through so much.”

“When the time comes, and I feel like I'm ready to watch it, I'll watch it. But what I've seen of it, it's beautiful,” she noted.

While the singer also opened up about her long-time mental health struggles in the new documentary, the singer’s mum dished out details how she helped her daughter suffering from depression and anxiety.

“I was able, as a parent, to be able to be supportive and alongside my husband and all of our friends," she told media outlet.

Teefey continued, “Being educated on that and being able to be a support system—they have to really go through it and understand it themselves. As much as you want to understand it for them.”

“I've just seen Selena grow into like an amazing young woman really grounded with what she does,” she added.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will be released on AppleTV+ on November 4.

