Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Prince Harry ‘clinging on to his past’ despite ‘worshipping’ Meghan Markle

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry seems to be ‘clinging on to his past’ despite being married to the woman he loves, Meghan Markle, a royal expert has suggested.

After the title for Prince Harry’s book, Spare, was revealed last Thursday, October 27, royal author and expert Angela Levin dissected the royal’s ‘resentment’ behind it in a column for Sky News Australia.

Levin wrote, “The country was thrilled when aged 33, Harry found the woman he wanted to marry. Yet five years on he seems to cling on to the past, which simply can’t be changed.”

She went on to say, “Can it really be how he thinks of himself? He has a wife he worships and the freedom he longed for — so why is he still seemingly full of resentment and determination to get his own back?”

Levin also pointed out that Prince Harry’s choice of using Spare as the title was interesting since the words ‘does not have a derogatory connotation when used in the context of royal households.’

