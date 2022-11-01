 
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Prince Harry labelled as 'victim' of 'therapeutic era'

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Prince Harry has been labelled as a “victim” of the “therapeutic era” as the royal continues to cling to his past, an expert alleged after the Duke of Sussex revealed the title of his memoir Spare.

Royal expert Tom Slater said that the father-of-two appears as someone that needs to constantly "rake over the past".

He labelled him as a "victim" of the "therapeutic era".

During his conversation with Sky News Australia, Slater said: “I don’t think that’s very good for him and it’s certainly not a very good look for the Royal Family which you’re constantly seeing these sorts of stories all over the coals.

"When the whole point of this was they were meant to move on and sort of carve out a private life.

"It’s a funny kind of private life when you’re constantly talking about your own experiences in the media and in your own ghost-written biographies."

