Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Matthew Perry ‘crush’ on Jennifer Aniston made it ‘difficult’ for him to work in ‘Friends’

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

File Footage 

Matthew Perry dished on how his feelings for Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston made it difficult for him to work with her on the hit comedy sitcom.

In a conversation with Diana Sawyer for ABC News, the 17 Again actor recalled having a crush on The Morning Show star and his other two co-actors, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

"Well, how can you not have a crush on Jenny? And Courteney? And Lisa?" Perry said. "It made it kind of difficult to go to work because I had to pretend that I didn't."

In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry penned that he met Aniston for the first time three years before the NBC show.

He admitted that he was “immediately taken” by her presence and asked her out but Aniston made it quite clear that she just wanted to be friends with him.

The duo later met on the comedy show set and Perry realized that he was “still crushing badly on Jennifer Aniston."

"Our hellos and goodbyes became awkward. And then I'd ask myself, How long can I look at her? Is three seconds too long?” Perry wrote in his book.

However, Perry mentioned that the "shadow" of his crush "disappeared in the hot glow of the show" as its popularity increased. "That, and her deafening lack of interest."


