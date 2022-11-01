 
Piers Morgan blasted for his comments on Prince Harry’s memoir

Piers Morgan was recently slammed by royal expert over the broadcaster’s remarks about Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir Spare.

The British journalist recently took a jibe at the Duke of Sussex for releasing his memoir just ahead of his father King Charles III’s coronation.

"I'm sure his father is thrilled about it," he said before he called the prince ‘whiny’.

"If you were King Charles and you were mourning your mother and your father in the last two years..." he said.

"This is a family we are talking about, they had a pop at them on Oprah, are they really going to do it all again in a book?” he added.

However, Piers was met with author Tessa Dunlop’s criticism who interrupted him: “Do you know, if you don't want this book to succeed, if it irks you that much, stop talking about it! That's all I have to say to you."

Tessa defended Meghan by noting that the prince was raised in a “goldfish bowl from day one".

She added that Meghan is Harry’s “saviour”.

