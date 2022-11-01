 
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Netflix’s royal series The Crown has welcomed massive criticism ahead of the release of its fifth season, which is due to air on November 9.

Amid criticism, Elizabeth Debicki, who is set to play Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of royal drama, has said critics need to “move on” from complaining about the show’s depiction of the royals.

Debicki, supported the show’s plotline and said it was an ‘interpretation’ of events and ‘we can maybe stop talking’ about the controversy.

Speaking to Radio Times, the Australian actor, 32, said, “I respect people’s points of view and I, being an actor in the show, understand the nature of what the show is.”

“It was always very clear to me that one can never know what happens behind closed doors and that a writer is interpreting what may have happened,” she added.

She also noted that the streaming channel was recently forced by the row to add a disclaimer to its trailer for season five saying it was a ‘fictional dramatisation… inspired by real events’.

“Now the disclaimer is up there, we can maybe stop talking about it and move on. If that’s helpful for certain people, so be it, and now the conversation can be returned to the creative endeavour of what the show is,” Debicki stated.

She added, “There’s a huge amount of room for interpretation and that’s the value and beauty of The Crown as well, that you receive a different message depending on who you are. That’s good drama to me.”

The Crown season five will chronicle Diana’s dramatic split from the then Prince Charles. The forthcoming season will also feature scenes of the princess wearing the famous “revenge dress.” 

