Tuesday Nov 01 2022
JCP approves nomination of Justice Ameer Farooq as IHC chief justice

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Senior Puisne Judge of the Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq. — IHC website
  • Judicial Commission of Pakistan approves nomination.
  • Farooq's nomination comes after IHC CJ Minallah's elevation to SC.
  • He was confirmed as a judge of the IHC on December 23, 2015.

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved the nomination of Senior Puisne Judge Justice Aamer Farooq as the new chief justice (CJ) of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The JCP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to consider the appointment of IHC CJ.

The meeting was attended by senior judges of the Supreme Court, Law Minister Ayaz Sadiq, Attorney-General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council, and other members.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

The development comes after the JCP had last month recommended the elevation of IHC CJ Minallah and two other judges, one each from the Lahore High Court and the Sindh High Court, to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Farooq — a brief profile

Justice Farooq was born on April 26, 1969. He got his Senior Cambridge certificate in 1986 from St Anthony’s High School Lahore and a Higher Senior Cambridge certificate from Aitchison College in the year 1988.

Farooq secured his LLB degree from London University, UK, and qualified as Barrister-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn, London in 1993.

He was enrolled as an advocate of the Lahore High Court in 1994 and as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2007.

He established his law practice in Lahore with an office in Islamabad as well, dealing mostly with banking, commercial, tax and civil matters.

From 2009 until his elevation, he was part of the adjunct faculty at Lahore University of Management Sciences.

Farooq took oath as an additional judge of IHC on January 1, 2015, and as a confirmed judge on December 23, 2015.

