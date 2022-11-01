 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 3 crore on Day 7

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Akshay Kumar's recently released film Ram Setu has lost the pace it had in the start at the box office as the film collected INR 3 crore on the seventh day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film minted INR 3 crore on its sixth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 57.25 crore in seven days. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn's Thank God at the box office which collected INR 31 crore in its run of seven days in the theatres. Ram Setu also had the second-best opening of the year after Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. The film has slowed down a bit after a great opening day of INR 15 crore

The numbers of the film have fallen a bit and the makers will be hoping that the film picks some pace for a few more days. Diwali release also helped Akshay Kumar's film to do some business at the box office.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.

