Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treading on royal coffins for fortune

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their fortune by standing on top of coffins of the Royal Family.



These claims have been made by royal commentator and biographer Tom Bower, in his interview with Good Morning Britain.

He began the conversation by saying, “The couple in Montecito are making their fortune solely by damaging and destroying the royal family to promote their own fortunes and their own prestige and their own brand.”

Before signing off he even included his own insight and claimed, “I don’t think they should be allowed to call themselves Duke and Duchess anymore.”

This comes shortly after the expert accused Meghan of having her “own agenda” and claimed, “William saw through her, Charles saw through her, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her.”