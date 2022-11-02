Prince William ‘read’ Meghan Markle like ‘an open book’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince William already knew what kind of person Meghan Markle was, the moment she married Prince Harry.



Royal biographer and author Tom Bower offered these insights in his recent interview with Good Morning Britain.

The author began by telling the host, “Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda. William saw through her, Charles saw through her, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her.”

“The couple in Montecito are making their fortune solely by damaging and destroying the royal family to promote their own fortunes and their own prestige and their own brand.”

Before signing off he even included his own insight and claimed, “I don’t think they should be allowed to call themselves Duke and Duchess anymore.”