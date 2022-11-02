Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looking for wedding venues in Chandigarh

Sidharth Malhotra and his alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani are rumoured to get married soon as the reports suggest that the couple is looking for wedding venues in Chandigarh, as reported by PinkVilla.

As per reports, the Shershaah Jodi has been looking for wedding locations for a month in Chandigarh. The couple was also considering Goa as their wedding location but they dropped the idea because of Sidharth's big family.

The couple also contacted a resort in Chandigarh where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha got married.

A source close to Sidharth told PinkVilla, "They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped."

Kiara and Sidharth have been allegedly dating for quite some time now and have been in the news for their wedding plans after the couple confirmed their relationship and Sidharth hinted at getting married on Koffee With Karan.