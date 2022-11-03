King Charles not upset about not going to COP27

Buckingham Palace has made it clear the King won’t be going to UN climate change conference Cop27 even though Rishi Sunak has performed a U-turn and is now attending,said royal correspondent Richard Palmer citing sources close to the King.

The journalist said the King doesn’t think it is appropriate for him to go in his new role as head of state.



A palace spokesman says: “As has been made clear previously, in unanimous agreement with Government His Majesty will not be attending Cop27.”



“His focus is on the pre-Cop reception at Buckingham Palace this Friday, where senior business leaders, experts and NGOs can discuss the important work of the summit and explore ways in which public-private partnership can help tackle climate change.”



“His Majesty looks forward to hosting the PM and other global leaders at the event.”



Palmer wrote, "In short, sources close to the King have been denying reports that he was upset about not going. They insist that in his new role he can convene meetings of politicians, experts, and others to discuss issues such as climate change but can no longer speak out as he did before."

