 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana pledged she won't let 'animal' Charles be King: Author

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Princess Diana did not want King Charles to become the next monarch.

The former Princess of Wales, who reportedly had a 'highly combustible' marriage with His Majesty, had royal staff terrified of their fights.

Christopher Anderson in his book quotes an incident when Charles demanded due 'respect' from Diana.

“‘Do you know who I am?’ he demanded of his wife.

“Diana answered that he was a ‘f–king animal,'” writes Andersen. “You will never be King!” she shouted. “William will succeed your mother. I will see to that.”

Charles and Diana's marriage eventually ended in 1996.

