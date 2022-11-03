Victoria Beckham gushes over hubby David ahead of documentary release

Victoria Beckham showered love on hubby David Beckham ahead of his highly anticipated documentary Save Our Squad release.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to drop some snaps from the screening of the former footballer's Disney Plus series.

“I couldn’t be prouder tonight of @DavidBeckham and his INCREDIBLE @studio99 team,” Posh Spice penned.

“I was totally blown away and emotional this evening watching the screening of #SaveOurSquad. See it on @DisneyPlus from November 9th xx VB,” she added.

The family photo featured Victoria and David with their sons, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter, Harper, as they posed on the blue carpet.



The only family members missing from the series premiere were the couple's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Victoria also shared a solo snap of herself in a gorgeous black polo-neck sweater and a silk skirt and matching boots.











