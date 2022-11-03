 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian calls herself out for ‘shapeshifter’ tendencies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Kim Kardashian calls herself out for ‘shapeshifter’ tendencies
Kim Kardashian calls herself out for ‘shapeshifter’ tendencies

Kim Kardashian has just out with a shocking admission about the things she desires and how she’ll shapeshift into anything necessary for what she desires.

These admissions have been made in reference to Kim’s Met Gala night.

She made the admission on the latest episode of The Kardashians and started by addressing the Marilyn Monroe dress fiasco.

In the episode titled “What’s more American than Marilyn Monroe?” fans received a backdoor into the process of fitting into the actual dress that Monroe donned back in 1962 with former President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

In the episode, a replica of the dress arrived at her house and Kim can be heard admitting to her team, “If this does not fit me I can't even try the original. So I've Googled her measurements, I'm looking at my measurements.”

She credited the width of her shoulders for letting her fit into ‘any and every dress’ imaginable.

“No one trusted us; for years, they would never send samples,” she recalled.

“And then once I would get to Paris and try on the samples, they would be like, 'Oh, wait, she actually fits in our stuff.' So I don't know how to convince the guy who owns the original Marilyn dress that I'm a shapeshifter.”

Her dedication also included a backup plan of sitting “in my SKIMS pyjamas, at home, eating.”

Kim also addressed her motivation behind the decision and explained, “Ever since I did the Balenciaga look with the face mask and covered from head to toe, it changed the way that I feel about just looking pretty on a red carpet. Especially for the Met. It's not just about looking pretty. It has to be a story, it has to be a whole vibe. And this dress is such a good story.”

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West reveals Camilla’s response to his casting as Prince Charles

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West reveals Camilla’s response to his casting as Prince Charles

King Charles III to break Queen’s tradition for Remembrance Day

King Charles III to break Queen’s tradition for Remembrance Day
King Charles likely to use Kate Middleton, Prince William to gain popularity as monarch

King Charles likely to use Kate Middleton, Prince William to gain popularity as monarch
Prince Harry memoir ‘snaps’ King Charles’ olive branch in two

Prince Harry memoir ‘snaps’ King Charles’ olive branch in two
King Charles III expresses desire to be ‘part of solution’ in keeping Commonwealth on side

King Charles III expresses desire to be ‘part of solution’ in keeping Commonwealth on side
Khloe Kardashian has no intention of ‘going out of her way’ to meet Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian has no intention of ‘going out of her way’ to meet Maralee Nichols
Zac Efron draws comparisons to THIS ‘Shrek’ character after debuting new haircut

Zac Efron draws comparisons to THIS ‘Shrek’ character after debuting new haircut
Eminem impersonator tries to rob people's identities through a scam

Eminem impersonator tries to rob people's identities through a scam
Kanye West pays settlement to ex-employee who accused him of praising Hitler

Kanye West pays settlement to ex-employee who accused him of praising Hitler

Kate Middleton returns to work amid pregnancy reports

Kate Middleton returns to work amid pregnancy reports
Victoria Beckham gushes over hubby David ahead of documentary release

Victoria Beckham gushes over hubby David ahead of documentary release
Mindy Kaling reveals ‘scary’ encounter with stranger during pregnancy

Mindy Kaling reveals ‘scary’ encounter with stranger during pregnancy