Kim Kardashian calls herself out for ‘shapeshifter’ tendencies

Kim Kardashian has just out with a shocking admission about the things she desires and how she’ll shapeshift into anything necessary for what she desires.

These admissions have been made in reference to Kim’s Met Gala night.

She made the admission on the latest episode of The Kardashians and started by addressing the Marilyn Monroe dress fiasco.

In the episode titled “What’s more American than Marilyn Monroe?” fans received a backdoor into the process of fitting into the actual dress that Monroe donned back in 1962 with former President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

In the episode, a replica of the dress arrived at her house and Kim can be heard admitting to her team, “If this does not fit me I can't even try the original. So I've Googled her measurements, I'm looking at my measurements.”

She credited the width of her shoulders for letting her fit into ‘any and every dress’ imaginable.

“No one trusted us; for years, they would never send samples,” she recalled.

“And then once I would get to Paris and try on the samples, they would be like, 'Oh, wait, she actually fits in our stuff.' So I don't know how to convince the guy who owns the original Marilyn dress that I'm a shapeshifter.”

Her dedication also included a backup plan of sitting “in my SKIMS pyjamas, at home, eating.”

Kim also addressed her motivation behind the decision and explained, “Ever since I did the Balenciaga look with the face mask and covered from head to toe, it changed the way that I feel about just looking pretty on a red carpet. Especially for the Met. It's not just about looking pretty. It has to be a story, it has to be a whole vibe. And this dress is such a good story.”